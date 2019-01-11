NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police are searching for the suspect that shot a man in the back of the head Thursday night.
Around 11:06p.m., the 22-year-old victim was walking down 16th Avenue North near Buchanan Street when someone behind him fired three shots, authorities say.
Police say one shot hit him in the arm and another hit him in the head.
Authorities say a passerby saw the man lying in the street and went to check on him.
Police say that after the passerby saw that the victim had been shot, he drove the him to Nashville General hospital.
Authorities say that after the victim was stable, he was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center , where his injuries were demeaned non life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no description of the shooter at this time.
