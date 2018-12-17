NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside her Hermitage home overnight.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 39-year-old Jermaine Bailey entered the home while the victim was out picking up dinner.
When 42-year-old Shalinda Gordon returned to her home in the 800 block of Netherlands Drive, Bailey allegedly shot her in the chest and shot himself in the head.
Gordon's 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old grandson were home at the time but reportedly did not see the shooting.
Gordon's daughter went to a neighbor's home to get help, and the neighbor called 911.
Police said Bailey had already shot himself in the head before they arrived but was still holding the pistol.
Gordon was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Bailey is being hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive treatment for his gunshot wound.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for criminal homicide for Bailey.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Gordon filed an order of protection against Bailey after he allegedly texted and called her repeatedly despite her requests for him to stop.
Police said Bailey was arrested on Nov. 11 for harassing Gordon. He was served with the order of protection at that time and was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Jermaine Bailey, 39, for fatally wounding his ex-girlfriend, Shalinda Gordon, 42, @ her Netherlands Dr home Sun night. Bailey is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. pic.twitter.com/C0dH8dQxIl— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 17, 2018
