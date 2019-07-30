NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police believe the man who was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Antioch Tuesday night was actually attempting to rob someone.
The shooting happened near the FedEx Office on Hickory Hollow Parkway around 10 p.m.
A person at the Slim & Husky's pizza restaurant nearby heard gunshots from the area of the US Bank. A man with several gunshot wounds eventually collapsed at the FedEx Office next to Slim & Husky's.
Investigators say the suspect attempted to rob someone at the ATM at the U.S. Bank when the person about to get robbed shot him.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police have identified and made contact with the victim who shot the suspect.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with News4 for updates.
