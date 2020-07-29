NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot during what police believe was a robbery in the parking lot of a motel in Nashville overnight.
Officers say they were called to Americas Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike around 2:20 a.m. for a shooting.
One man was found in the parking lot shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two suspects were reportedly involved in the alleged robbery turned shooting. Police have not yet made any arrests.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
