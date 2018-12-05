NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint and grazed by a bullet earlier this morning in East Nashville.
Around 12:57a.m., the victim was walking near the intersection of South 9th Street and Shelby Avenue, when two men attempted to rob him.
Police described the two robbers as black males.
Authorities say that as the suspects were attempting to rob the victim, a bullet grazed the victim's forehead.
He is currently being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
