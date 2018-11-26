NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a car crash near downtown early this morning only to learn the driver had been shot.
Authorities say an 18-year-old had crashed his car near George L. Davis Blvd. and Church Street after he was shot in the thigh.
Police recently told News4 that the victim was shot several times.
According to police, the victim would not give any information on the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.
