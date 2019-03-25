NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was shot after police say he refused to cooperate with the three teens who were trying to rob him in north Nashville.
The 47-year-old victim told police he was sitting on his front porch in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue North when the three suspects demanded money just after midnight Monday.
According to police, the man would not hand over his money, which is when one of the teens shot him in the leg.
Officers brought a K-9 to search for the teens, but police believe they may have run to a car in a nearby parking lot.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
