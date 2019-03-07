NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say a person was shot inside a Walgreens in the Bordeaux area early Thursday morning.
Police say a security guard shot someone at the Walgreens at 3130 Clarksville Pike.
MNPD says a shoplifting call came in around 4 a.m. after a security guard saw a man shoplifting.
Authorities say a fight broke out between the security guard and the accused shoplifter.
The suspect then pulled out a knife and the security guard shot him twice in the leg.
Both men are in the hospital and are expected to be OK.
An investigation is ongoing.
