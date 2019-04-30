NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An argument at the airport leads to a man shot with an Airsoft handgun.
According to a police report Alexander Borris Schuster shot at three men working as limo drivers.
It happened Sunday afternoon.
The police report says Schuster shot one of the men in the leg.
Police took Schuster into custody a short time later at an airport parking garage.
