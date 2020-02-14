NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have charged a 25-year-old man after he sent a lewd video of a young girl in an online chat room.
Jonathon Ladd, 25, charged today with esp aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor for sending a lewd video of a 6 yr old girl (daughter of a friend) into an Internet chat room. An out of state undercover FBI agent monitored the chat and alerted the MNPD. Ladd's bond: 150k. pic.twitter.com/GOGARJW5h6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 14, 2020
An out of state undercover FBI agent was monitoring the chat and determined the person responsible for the video used screen name RebalBorn615.
The man was later identified as Jonathon Ladd of Lebanon Pike in Hermitage. The girl in the video is actually the 6-year-old daughter of one of Ladd's friends.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant at Ladd's apartment where he admitted to being in the chat. Ladd told police he did not abuse the girl and refused to answer further questions.
Ladd has been charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
