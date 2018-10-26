HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a bomb threat at a Walmart in Sumner County on Wednesday.
Around 9:30am, Dennis Riley Jr., 29, allegedly called the Walmart on North Anderson Lane and made a false bomb threat.
Hendersonville Police responded and evacuated the Walmart immediately.
On Thursday, police arrested Riley.
He was charged with false reporting, and is currently being held at Sumner County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Riley is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on November 28, 2018.
