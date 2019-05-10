NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering from serious injuries at Vanderbilt after an overnight shooting on 32nd Avenue North where investigators found him laying in the street with five gunshot wounds.
The victim told Metro Police that he had just parked his car and was walking to his girlfriend's house when he encountered the suspect, described as an adult black male. The suspect reportedly stated, "You know you don't belong over here," and began firing shots at him. The victim, who was also armed, attempted to return fire but couldn't find his gun.
There were no witnesses and the victim claims he does not know the suspect. The victim’s gun was not located and he does not know who took his gun, as there were numerous people on the scene when officers arrived.
Nine bullet casings of two different calibers were recovered from the scene, along with an empty holster belonging to the victim. The victim is expected to survive.
