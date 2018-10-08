A kids' field trip to the park was interrupted by a sudden burst of violence. Police said a man came out of the woods and punched a park ranger to the ground for no reason.
Friday a group of kids from St. Edward were doing a community service project at Percy Warner Park. Park police said a man came running out of the woods and attacked the ranger unprovoked. They said the man punched the ranger in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. The kids scattered, all of them running to safety with chaperones looking after them.
A search went on for an hour and a half before William Savell was arrested.
"I think what ran through my head was I could've gotten a much worse phone call," said Eric Coffey, father to an 8th grader in the class. "I was relieved when I saw him, and I hugged him. Everything was okay. Initially, a lot of worst case scenario things were going through our heads."
Police said the the ranger is doing okay. They said they found some things on Savell that lead them to believe he may have been on some drugs during the attack.
