NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who reportedly pointed a gun at someone on I-24 during an apparent road rage incident.
The victim told police he was driving on I-24 eastbound and had just merged onto the interstate from Briley Parkway. The victim said that after merging into the lane, Shane Frazier pulled up next to the victim's car in the lane next to him and pointed what looked like a handgun at him. When the victim slowed down, Frazier reportedly also slowed down to keep pace with the victim's car.
The victim told police that Frazier then, for a second time, pointed a gun towards the victim from his front windshield as the victim's vehicle was slightly ahead of his vehicle.
The victim gave police Frazier's tag number and told them that his car had exited onto Hickory Hollow Parkway. Police stopped Frazier a short time later, and the victim came to the scene and positively identified him.
Police conducted a probable cause search of Frazier's car and found a 9mm black handgun in a backpack on the passenger seat.
Frazier is facing charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.