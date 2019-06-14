NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged with public intoxication after he admitted to using heroin, locking himself in a bathroom and acting erratically in front of his own child.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to 1200 East Old Hickory Blvd. in response to an out of control person. When they arrived, the found a man later identified as 25-year-old Jacob Hale locked inside a bathroom.
Hale was reportedly flailing about, causing a disturbance and throwing toilet paper all over the bathroom. Officers detained Hale who told them he was on heroin. Hale reportedly acted very erratically trying to get free of officers and causing people at the business to leave. His child was present during the altercation.
Witnesses told investigators that Hale was banging his head against the window and rocking back and forth uncontrollably. Investigators say Hale's child was present while their father was under the influence.
Hale was charged with public intoxication. Bond was set at $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.