NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they say tried to solicit a 16-year-old girl for sex by offering her money, and later attempted to have sex with her anyways.
Metro Police were called out to the Ellington Apartments on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike for an attempted rape call. Once there, the victim told investigators that a friend of the family, later identified as 44-year-old Francisco Leonel Gomez-Guzman had offered her $100 to have sex with him. She provided them with a video recording of a phone conversation between herself and Gomez-Guzman where officers heard him clearly offering her money for sex.
The victim told police that once she got home from church, he told her to come into the bedroom of the apartment where he attempted to remove her pants and also grabbed her breasts.
She told investigators that she told him to stop and that she did not want to have sex with him. It was at this time that he stopped, went outside, and then came back in and attempted to have sex with her again.
Gomez-Guzman stopped when police knocked at the door, and he greeted them at the door with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped. He told investigators that he did offer the victim $100 for sex but that they never did and he believed she was 17-years-old.
Gomez-Guzman is facing charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of attempted rape. Bond was set at $125,000.
