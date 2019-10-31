NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed the manager of a movie theater on Bell Road Thursday morning.
Police say the 23-year-old victim told them she was getting ready to open the AMC Theatre in the 900 block of Bell Road at 11:15 a.m. when the man came up from behind her with a gun.
The man demanded she take him to the money. He then ran off with the money, as well as the victim's cell phone and the keys to her black 2015 Kia Forte.
He drove off in her Kia which has a Tennessee license plate number reading 1M53P4.
Surveillance video shows the robber paid for a movie ticket Wednesday evening. It's likely he stood overnight in the theater and did not leave until robbing the manager Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes the robber or spots the victim's Kia is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
