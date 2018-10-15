CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man went to the police saying he had been robbed in order to have an excuse for being late to work.
According to Clarksville Police, 21-year-old Damien Gonzales walked into a precinct on Thursday, Oct. 11 around 8:40 a.m. and told officers that around 6:30 a.m. he was outside trying to warm up his car when he was approached by a man who demanded his car.
When Gonzales refused, he claimed he was cut by a blade of some kind on the right side of his abdomen. Gonzales told officers that he fought back by punching the man, who he then said left the scene.
Investigators noted inconsistencies in Gonzales' story while he was being interviewed. When investigators pressed him on details, it was determined that the story was made up to cover up for the fact he was late for work.
Gonzales was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with filing a false police report. He was being held on $1,000 bond.
