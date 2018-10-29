NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Highway 100 near Ensworth High School just after 2 a.m.
The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as 45-year-old Erik Helffenstein.
Police said Helffenstein was shot in his vehicle while chasing after people who were breaking into cars outside his home on Meadow Ridge Circle.
The shooting suspects were in a dark SUV. Additional details have not been released.
Police have shut down Highway 100 near the Harpeth River Bridge as they process the crime scene.
Anyone who lives in the Traceside subdivision off Highway 100 whose vehicle was tampered with overnight or anyone has home video of the outside is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.
