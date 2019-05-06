NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man who they said kicked and stomped on another man's head during a fight at a downtown McDonald's.
On March 31 around 3:40 a.m., the victim was at the McDonald's on 1201 Broadway when an argument ensued over random girls. The suspect, 22-year-old Calvin Courter, then reportedly sucker punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and Courter left the restaurant.
The victim, Joseph Russell, got back on his feet and followed Courter outside. Two witnesses followed to separate the two. It was then Courter reportedly punched Russell about three times, forcing him to fall to the ground again.
Witnesses watched as Courter reportedly kicked Russell in the head while he was on the ground, causing Russell to be knocked unconscious. They yelled at Courter to stop kicking him. Courter then continued to stomp on Russell's head causing him to bleed from his head. Courter then proceeded to run away from the scene.
A friend of Courter who was at the scene did not see the incident outside but did see the initial fight. Witnesses and the friend positively identified Courter to police.
Russell was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated for a skull fracture and hemorrhaging to the brain.
Courter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and intent. Bond was set at $50,000.
