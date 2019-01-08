NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The jig is up for a man that's been impersonating his brother and committing crimes across Middle Tennessee.
According to court documents, Metro Police arrested James C. Hood, 29, just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday night for a number of violent crimes.
Hood entered MNPD's radar back in April when he violently assaulted a woman with a hearing aid inside a gas station on Fanning Drive.
The woman told police she didn't know the man and had never seen him before he brutally assaulted her. Police reviewed video surveillance from the store and confirm her whole story.
In the video, after the woman put her items on the counter, Hood comes up from behind her and hits her in the side of the head. He then puts her in a choke hold, slams her into the counter and hits her in the side of the head repeatedly, breaking her $2,500 hearing aid off in her ear. As she was falling to the ground, he hit her again and busted her lip open. He then fled the store with an unknown white female.
The officer said he immediately recognized the suspect as "Michael Hood" from an incident earlier that day where he and another person were fighting in the middle of the street.
After the fight in the street, no one wanted to press charges against the other, but police obtained the name, date of birth and social security number for Michael Hood, who is actually the suspect's brother.
The female victim positively identified Michael Hood in a photo lineup, and police took out warrants against him for aggravated assault and vandalism over $2,500.
When Michael was arrested for those charges in July, his parents contacted a Metro detective and told them that it was their other son, James, that really committed the crimes. They told the detectives their sons are a year apart but could pass for identical twins. The only distinguishing marks are James' hand and neck tattoos. Police confirmed this by rewatching surveillance video from the store and released Michael from custody.
It would be months before police came back into contact with James Hood.
On the night of Dec. 7, officers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Brick Church Pike where James Hood had allegedly assaulted another woman.
The victim, who lives at the residence, told police that Hood was looking for his girlfriend and refused to leave when she wasn't there. The woman said he then assaulted her, grabbing her with both arms and throwing her on the ground.
The victim's cousin was able to pull Hood off of her, and she sprayed him with a water hose. Hood fled the scene.
Police later located him walking on N. Main Street and Fannin Drive and placed him in handcuffs for the assault, prior Metro warrants, and warrants out of Sumner County for criminal impersonation, DUI, driving on a revoked license, and implied consent.
According to the officer, James repeatedly told police his name was "Michael Hood" -- even after the officer had positively identified him by looking at the ID card in his pocket.
During his arrest, police found a digital scale in his pocket coated with marijuana residue.
While escorting him to the police cruiser, Hood struck the officer in the face with his elbow and ran down an embankment in an attempt to evade arrest.
After a short foot pursuit, the officer took Hood into custody again. He was driven back to the residence on Brick Church Pike and positively identified by the assault victim.
Hood is charged with aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault, vandalism over $2,500, drug possession, evading arrest, two counts of criminal impersonation and two counts of probation violation.
He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $31,000 bond. However, he is ineligible for release due to additional warrants out of Sumner County.
