NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police believe the man found shot inside a car after it exited I-65 onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard was targeted.
Police said D'andre Whitley, 22, was hit by gunfire while traveling on the interstate near the I-24/I-65 junction after leaving a Brick Church Pike motel. Whitley was a passenger in a black Mazda sedan that exited the interstate at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and then lost control and crashed in the 1600 block. Police officers and paramedics rendered aid to Whitley, but he died at the scene.
Detectives learned Whitley had been staying at the motel. It appears he was targeted after the car in which he was riding left the motel parking lot.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Whitley is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
