MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man who was found living in the attic above a 14-year-old Mt. Juliet girl's closet.
Mt. Juliet Police responded to a home on the 200 block of Karen Drive in response to an unknown man found inside a home. A woman came home to find 18-year-old Matthew Castro standing at the top of the stairs. Castro then reportedly bolted to her 14-year-old daughter's bedroom and barricaded himself in an attic space in the girl's closet despite the woman shouting at him to leave.
Investigators say Castro had been involved with the underage daughter, who had been deemed an unruly child and subject of a runaway investigation which involved Castro. Castro was ordered not to have any contact with the girl.
Castro had been reportedly living in the attic space and was coming down at night when the daughter was in her room with the door locked.
Castro reportedly refused to leave the attic space and officers had to enter the confined space to remove him. He faces charges of aggravated criminal trespass.
