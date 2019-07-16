NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested for getting into a victim's vehicle at a gas station, forcing them at gunpoint to drive to an apartment complex and then stole their belongings.
According to arrest records, officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Nolensville Pike on Monday around 2 a.m. in response to a robbery.
The victim told investigators that Jeffrey Mobley and an unknown suspect approached him at the Mapco gas station on Nolensville and jumped into his car. While inside the car, Mobley pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim and forced him to drive to an apartment complex on Edmondson Pike. When they got there, Mobley and the other suspect went through the victim's car and stole his Tennessee drivers license, a cell phone, and $450 in cash. Mobley and the other suspect then left the scene, and the victim returned to the gas station to call police.
While officers were getting information from the victim, Mobley came out from behind the business and the victim positively identified him as the one who robbed them. Officers ordered Mobley to stop. Mobley complied but began to back away from them when they approached.
Mobley reportedly struggled with officers, pulling away from them and grabbing at the handcuffs making it difficult to place him into custody. After a short struggle, officers were able to place Mobley into custody and confirm with the victim again that Mobley was the suspect.
While searching Mobley, officers were able to recover the victim's cell phone and Tennessee driver's license. The gun and the money were not recovered.
Mobley faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $75,000.
