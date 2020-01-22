NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly fled a traffic stop and ran over an officer's legs in December after refusing to get out of his car.
On December 7, 2019, a Metro Police investigator pulled over Roosevelt Robinson IV for speeding on Dickerson Pike near Evanston Avenue.
When the officer ran Robinson's driver's license, it was discovered that he had an active warrant. The officer asked Robinson to get out of the car numerous times and he refused.
When the officer reached into the vehicle to turn the car off, Robinson began arguing with him and continued to refuse to get out of the car and cranked the car back up, frantically putting the car into neutral while attempting to stop the officer from pulling him out of the car. Robinson was then able to put the car into drive and speed away, running over the officer's legs and dragging him 10 yards before he was able to break free.
The officer sustained injuries in the incident to his right leg. Other Metro officers were unable to catch up with Robinson.
Robinson was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault, aggravated assault of a first responder, and evading arrest. Bond was set at 77,000.
