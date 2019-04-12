Police said a man fired shots into an SUV with his ex-girlfriend inside and later took his own life. The woman was not injured in the shooting on 1st and Chestnut St. in south Nashville.
Metro police said Michael Davis was pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend while in the passenger seat of her SUV Friday afternoon. Police said Davis told her it's her birthday, and he's going to kill her. According to police, the ex-girlfriend got the gun away from Davis and fired a shot inside the SUV to get him out of the vehicle. They said Davis still managed to get the gun back from the driver's side and fired several shots into the SUV. The ex-girlfriend was not hit.
Police said Davis ran to his mother's apartment nearby.
"The mother came out," said spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department Don Aaron. "The officers were trying to get him to come out, repeatedly reassuring him he wouldn't be hurt. The officers heard a shot from the kitchen area, and he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."
Several schools were placed on lockdown during the search for Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.