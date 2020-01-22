NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who was arrested for exposing himself in public is also facing charges for assaulting a police officer.
Metro Police say Charles Drew Jr. was placed into handcuffs when officers confirmed that he was exposing himself. While being walked to the police car, Drew reportedly stopped cooperating and kicked one of the officers.
Drew continued to refuse and kicked the officer a second time, which brought him to the ground.
He was charged with public indecency, public intoxication, resisting, and assaulting an officer.
