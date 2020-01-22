Charles Drew Jr. charged with assault

Charles Drew Jr. charged with assault

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who was arrested for exposing himself in public is also facing charges for assaulting a police officer. 

Metro Police say Charles Drew Jr. was placed into handcuffs when officers confirmed that he was exposing himself. While being walked to the police car, Drew reportedly stopped cooperating and kicked one of the officers. 

Drew continued to refuse and kicked the officer a second time, which brought him to the ground. 

He was charged with public indecency, public intoxication, resisting, and assaulting an officer. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.