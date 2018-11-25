NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was arrested Sunday night in Nashville after refusing to stop for police in a car with only three wheels.
According to court documents, police spotted the vehicle near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Wedgewood Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Police said sparks were flying from the exposed rim as the suspect was driving because the vehicle only had three inflated wheels.
Police initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect, 21-year-old Montae Gray, refused to stop until the vehicle stopped on its own at 12 Avenue and Division.
"I had things to do," Gray reportedly told police when the asked him why he refused to stop.
When officers attempted to arrest him, Gray allegedly pulled his arms away and refused to be handcuffed.
When officers ran Gray's name, they discovered he was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for weapon possession.
Gray was eventually arrested and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and resisting stop & frisk. He was booked into the Davidson Co. Jail on a $45,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.