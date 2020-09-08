NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of 5320 Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they are searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with damage to the driver's side in connection to this incident.
The Jeep has a temporary tag and was last seen traveling north on Nolensville Pike.
This story is developing and News4 is continuing to work to gather more information.
