MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - McMinnville Police Department are investigating a chase that ended up with a car crashing into a porch and a man being shot.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Duck Hawk Drive. Investigators received a call about a vehicle being chased through the residential area with shots fired.
At least four shots were fired at the vehicle, with one of the shots striking the driver who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Their vehicle crashed into the porch of a home, after which the victim and his female passenger ran behind the home until police arrived.
The victim was treated at River Park Hospital and released. Investigators are unsure about a motive and do not have any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact the McMinnville Police Department at 931-473-3386.
