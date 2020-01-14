NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for various store robberies dating back to October.
On October 20, police went to Village Wine & Liquor on the 2000 block of Belcourt Avenue for a report of a robbery. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Justin Bowling, took two bottles of high-end tequila off the shelf and approached the counter telling the clerk softly "I am wanted for murder," and "I have a gun." Bowling managed to leave the store without paying for the bottles.
Officers went back to the same store for a report of a shoplifting two months later to the day on December 20. During the incident, Bowling was arrested for stealing tequila.
Then, on January 9 around 9:15 p.m., Bowling entered the MAPCO on the 1900 block of 8th Avenue South and walked around the counter demanding cigarettes from the store clerks. The clerks told police that Bowling lifted up his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a black semiautomatic handgun in his waistband and told them "you can call the police but I have a gun." Bowling managed to flee the scene with ten packs of Newport cigarettes.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Bond was set at $165,000.
