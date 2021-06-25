MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is wanted out of Millersville for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

Millersville Police say Robert Phillips is accused of sexually assaulting the child over the span of six months.

According to officials, Phillips is a convicted felon originally from Louisiana where he served over a decade in a penitentiary.

They say he was staying at the child's home at the time of the assaults. Investigators discovered that Phillips would show a gun to the child and tell her that he would kill her parents if she told anyone about the assaults.

Phillips' CO2 pistol and several pairs of the 11-year-old's underwear were found under his mattress.

He is facing a slew of charges including rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Phillips is known to be homeless and frequents weekly rental motels. He is believed to still be in the area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Phillips, please notify Detective Charles Consiglio by calling 615-859-2758.