Robert Phillips

Robert Phillips

 Courtesy Millersville PD

MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is wanted out of Millersville for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child. 

Millersville Police say Robert Phillips is accused of sexually assaulting the child over the span of six months. 

According to officials, Phillips is a convicted felon originally from Louisiana where he served over a decade in a penitentiary. 

They say he was staying at the child's home at the time of the assaults. Investigators discovered that Phillips would show a gun to the child and tell her that he would kill her parents if she told anyone about the assaults. 

Phillips' CO2 pistol and several pairs of the 11-year-old's underwear were found under his mattress. 

He is facing a slew of charges including rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery. 

Phillips is known to be homeless and frequents weekly rental motels. He is believed to still be in the area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Phillips, please notify Detective Charles Consiglio by calling 615-859-2758.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.