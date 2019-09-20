NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for shooting his lover in the buttocks and groin while attempting to meet up for intimacy.
The victim and the suspect, 20-year-old Shaheem Hyde, had an intimate, sexual relationship.
The victim told police that he and Hyde agreed to meet up on Tuesday night, Sept. 17, to spend some time together. The victim later went to Hyde's house where he picked him up just after midnight Wednesday.
The victim was driving and Hyde told him to go to a park not far from his house. When they got there, they saw numerous people at the park and Hyde instructed him to go to the other side of the park. When they got there, they saw more people. Hyde then reportedly told the victim to go to this other spot down an alley and the victim refused. Hyde then instructed him to park his car near a home on the 2300 block of Lacy Street.
When they got there and got out of the car, Hyde approached the victim and kissed him. The victim stepped back when he noticed Hyde had a gun and confronted him about it. Hyde reportedly fired shots at the victim, striking him twice. The victim ran to a nearby home where Hyde continued to fire at his direction.
When Hyde caught up with the victim, he demanded his phone. The victim was able to make it back to his car and flee the scene. Hyde continued to fire at his car, striking the car and causing damage.
The victim told police that he was in fear for his life, because he believed Hyde was trying to kill him. He suffered gunshot wounds to his thighs, abdomen, buttocks, and groin area.
Hyde was charged with felony attempted criminal homicide, misdemeanor vandalism, and felony weapons charges. He was booked into jail on $555,000 bond. State records show Hyde previously pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter on February 9, 2018 in Rutherford County.
