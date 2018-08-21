NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was arrested after allegedly killing his neighbor in north Nashville on Tuesday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the deadly shooting happened during a dispute at the Family Estates mobile home park on Dickerson Pike.
The suspected gunman, identified as 53-year-old Viengkham Chandy, is in custody.
The victim, identified as Visanh Vilayvanh, was shot multiple times. The 48-year-old died after being taken to the TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Police said the two men were arguing outside of their mobile homes before the shooting.
Chandy is charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $1 million bond.
BREAKING: Metro Police investigating a shooting at Family Estates Mobile Homes along Dickerson Pike.Police tell me they believe it was a neighbor who shot another neighbor. pic.twitter.com/XsvMqBW615— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) August 21, 2018
THIS JUST IN: One person is confirmed dead after shooting at mobile homes along Dickerson Pike. pic.twitter.com/W7lCLb66yG— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) August 21, 2018
