NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who was caught on video swinging and stabbing a broken golf club at four young people after one of the victims got into a fight with his daughter.
Investigators said all of the victims were juveniles. According to arrest records, one of the victims had gotten into a fight with the daughter of the suspect, Rodney Davis. Davis stepped in when the victim was getting the upper hand in the fight and pulled the victim off, hitting her and swinging a broken golf club at her. The sharp end of the broken golf club struck several people standing by including the victim.
The victim was stabbed in her left arm and needed stitches, she also had blood from her wound all over her pants. She told investigators that Davis also tried to stab her in the face with the broken golf club.
The second victim, a boy who lives with the initial victim, saw that she was in trouble, stepping in to try to stop it. Davis was swinging around something but the boy did not know what it was. He told investigators he was also hit by Davis and realized when he got home that he was stabbed twice in the back. He also required stitches.
The third victim said that Davis had the broken golf club in his hand and was throwing rocks. He told investigators that one of the rocks hit him so he hit back at Davis. Davis reportedly hit him in the left arm with the broken golf club that also caused a wound that required stitches.
A fourth victim said that when he got to where the first victim was fighting Davis' daughter, he saw Davis step in with the bat and the golf club. Davis started to swing the golf club around and it eventually broke. He told investigators that Davis tried to swing the golf club around wildly and was trying to stab the first victim. One of the fourth victim's friends tried to step in and help, and the fourth victim tried to pull his friend back and in the process was cut by the broken golf club in the hand.
Police stopped Davis near 1st Avenue South and University Court. The third and fourth victim positively identified Davis as the one who stabbed them. The first victim knew the suspect from the issues that she had with his daughter as did the second victim.
Investigators said they observed several videos that showed Davis swinging the broken golf club. The videos also showed him trying to stab the first victim.
Davis told investigators that he was hit in the head and he does not remember trying to stab or cut anyone with a broken golf club.
Davis is facing four charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail on $80,000 bond.
