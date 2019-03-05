NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a Mississippi man who was allegedly selling marijuana in Nashville.
Twaski Adams, 37, was arrested Friday by narcotics detectives at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.
According to investigators, Adams had been selling drugs for several weeks.
Police reportedly seized 85 pounds of marijuana from his hotel room.
Adams, who is charged with felony marijuana possession, was released on $15,000 bond.
