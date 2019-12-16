NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera pleasuring himself.
On Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, around 1 a.m. a homeowner received a notification of movement on his porch from his Ring doorbell camera.
When he saw the video, he saw the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Jared Crowe standing on the porch, wearing nothing but a blanket around his shoulders and pleasuring himself. The homeowner recognized Crowe as a neighbor, and investigators were able to confirm that Crowe was the one on the video partially naked and pleasuring himself on the homeowner's porch.
Crowe reportedly had charges of a similar nature on his criminal record. He was charged with public indecency and is scheduled to appear in court in January.
