NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police arrested 30-year-old Lydell Buford on allegations he broke into a woman's apartment and bedroom, and exposed himself to her.
The victim told police that at approximately 11:30am Thursday, she was at home in her apartment on So. 7th St. in East Nashville, and while laying in bed, a man entered her bedroom uninvited. She confronted him, and he said "I have something for you," and gave her a CD.
The victim reported that she told the man to leave, but instead of doing so, he pulled his penis out of his pants, and began masturbating in front of her.
When the victim began screaming, he then left the property.
Police later identified the suspect as Buford, and arrested him on the charge of Indecent Exposure. He remains in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff.
