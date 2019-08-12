NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who reportedly broke into an apartment while the resident was sleeping in an attempt to rob and stab him.
On August 11, Metro Police responded to a burglary of an apartment at Niido Nashville on 5th Avenue South. The victim told police that he was asleep and woke up to the sound of glass breaking. He walked into the hallway and saw 30-year-old Marty Head standing in the hallway with a knife.
The victim began yelling "get out, get out, get out" and picked up a small table as Head approached him. Head then ran out of the apartment.
Moments later, officers went to the rescue mission on Lafayette Street for a possible stabbing just a few blocks away from the burglary. Officers spoke with Head who matched the description from the burglary.
Head reportedly had a bloody knife on him and had superficial cuts on his hands. Head admitted to investigators to breaking into the apartment, taking the knife out of the kitchen drawer, and attempting to stab and rob the victim.
Head was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary. Bond was set at $100,000.
