CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A man believed to be in the country illegally is wanted in Dickson County for rape, rape of a child, and aggravated sexual battery.
According to Dickson County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Lucas Diaz-Nunez was last seen driving a gray 2008 GMC pickup with TN Tag #9B6-5W2.
Diaz-Nunez is known to frequent both the McCreary Heights area of Dickson and Brannon Trailer Park.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Diaz-Nunez, you're asked to call the Dickson County Sheriff's Office at 615-740-4868 or 615-446-8041.
