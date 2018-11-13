NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested convicted felon Dustin Stanton on Tuesday after they say he went on a one-man crime spree in Nashville.
It started Saturday morning when Deborah Leaidicker said she went into work at Gorilla's Muffler Center on Nolensville Pike and noticed something was off.
"As I was coming up to the door, I saw that it was sitting cracked open with cash register receipt paper hanging out," Leaidicker said. "First thing I did was called the owner and said we'd been broken into."
Leaidicker said her boss recognized Stanton as a customer and tracked him down to a car wash on Antioch Pike where he asked for his cash register back.
"Apparently the guy threatened him, and I'm not sure exactly what happened, but there was gunfire," Leaidicker said.
Police said Stanton tried getting away in the stolen vehicle he was driving but got stuck on a concrete barrier.
Stanton then allegedly ran to a man who was drying off his car and demanded for the victim to drive him away. When the man refused, Stanton fired a shot and took off in his car, according to investigators.
Police said Stanton then crashed the car on Bell Road at Percy Priest Dam and carjacked a Honda Accord.
Officers eventually found Stanton outside a home on Shasta Drive talking to people inside a Nissan Juke. When police approached, they said he got into the backseat, pulled a gun on the individuals and took off in their SUV. In the process of trying to get away, he allegedly rammed a police car.
Investigators found the wrecked Juke in the woods at Paragon Mills Park. They said Stanton then pulled a gun on someone on Cathy Jo Circle, forcing the homeowner into the residence where Stanton stole a change of clothes and the keys to the victim's Nissan Frontier.
Undercover officers set up surveillance cameras knowing Stanton frequents High Street in Midtown and allegedly spotted him heading into one of two stolen vehicles nearby. Police said Stanton tried to run and dropped a gun. Officers were able to catch up and arrest him.
"Obviously, he's not going to learn his lesson," Leaidicker said.
Stanton is a convicted burglar and car thief. He received a six-year prison sentence in July 2016. He had just gotten out of jail in August 2018.
