MUG - Benjamin Gregory - 5/30/19

Benjamin Gregory has been charged with aggravated assault, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man assaulted his brother with a guitar at a motel in Hermitage on Wednesday.

Police said the brothers got into an argument over $2,000 that was missing.

Benjamin Gregory is accused of hitting his brother in the head several times with a wooden guitar. The victim also said he was struck with a microphone stand and a snare drum.

Benjamin Gregory was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

