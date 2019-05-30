NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man assaulted his brother with a guitar at a motel in Hermitage on Wednesday.
Police said the brothers got into an argument over $2,000 that was missing.
Benjamin Gregory is accused of hitting his brother in the head several times with a wooden guitar. The victim also said he was struck with a microphone stand and a snare drum.
Benjamin Gregory was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
