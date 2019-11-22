NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say an ongoing argument between two men over a pickup truck led to one assaulting the other with a baseball bat.
Metro PD was called to a Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard for a reported vehicle robbery. The victim and suspect know each-other according to the report, and have had an ongoing dispute of some kind over a pickup truck.
The victim told police that the suspect, 38-year-old Jonathan Davila, assaulted him with an aluminum bat, hitting him on the left side shoulder area. When hit, the victim dropped the keys to his vehicle.
The victim said Davila attempted to hit him a second time, but was able to dodge that swing.
Davila then reportedly picked up the keys to the truck, and left the parking lot.
Since the victim knows the suspect, he gave police Davila's name and a likely address where they were able to locate him.
A Metro PD officer conducted a photo lineup from which the victim was able to pick out the suspect.
Davila was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and remains in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.
