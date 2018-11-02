NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man accused of having more than 400 pounds of marijuana in his possession.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, authorities watched as Tam Nguyen had a storage pod delivered to him in the 6300 block of Nolensville Pike on Thursday.
Nguyen reportedly consented to allow police to search the pod. Officers said they found 215 pounds of marijuana stored inside boxes.
After searching Nguyen’s home on Ashmore Drive, detectives said they found an additional 230 pounds of marijuana, along with $39,502 in cash and $10,000 in money orders.
Nguyen, 42, used to live in California. Police said the marijuana was shipped from California to Nashville.
Nguyen is being held on two felony marijuana charges. His bond was set at $105,000.
The case was investigated by the MNPD’s Major Case Task Force with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
