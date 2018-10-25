cocaine arrest 10/25
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was arrested for allegedly possessing nearly 20 pounds of cocaine.

Kenneth Allen Rios, of Houston, flew into into the Nashville International Airport.

Rios, 47, then reportedly took a cab to a local bus station, which is where he picked up two suitcases filled with bricked cocaine.

Rios was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department's Major Case Task Force at a local motel.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

