NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was arrested for allegedly possessing nearly 20 pounds of cocaine.
Kenneth Allen Rios, of Houston, flew into into the Nashville International Airport.
Rios, 47, then reportedly took a cab to a local bus station, which is where he picked up two suitcases filled with bricked cocaine.
Rios was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department's Major Case Task Force at a local motel.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.