CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville Police say a man gave a rather unique excuse for being behind the wheel of a stolen Mustang Saturday morning.
Clarksville Police Public Information Officer says that the department was called to the 700 block of N. Riverside Drive in Clarksville. A green Ford Mustang, that had been left unlocked and the keys inside , was reported stolen from at around 3:40AM Saturday, July 27th.
The car was seen shortly after the report on Kraft Street, so Clarksville Police stopped the car, and spoke to the man behind the wheel.
Alvin Goss told the officer that the vehicle was unlocked, and so he decided to move it.
Goss is not listed as the owner, does not know the registered owner, and also happened to try running from officers when they tried to contact the owner.
He was quickly caught, and found to not only have drug paraphernalia in his possession, but also have had suffered a revocation of his license to drive.
Goss was booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges of car theft, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and 3rd offense of driving on a revoked license.
