HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a suspect they believe was involved in stealing a car from East Tennessee.
The vehicle, which was reported stolen in Knoxville, was found at an apartment complex in Hendersonville.
Joseph Farmer, 32, is charged with possession of stolen property over $2,500 and possession of Schedule II for resale.
He is also charged with failing to appear in court in Davidson County.
Farmer is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on March 27.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hendersonville detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.