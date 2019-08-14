NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after a woman caught him taking pictures of her on his cell phone in a store dressing room.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was going to a dressing room at H&M in Opry Mills Mall to try on clothes when 55-year-old Steven Murdock guided her to an open dressing room stall.
While she was taking off her clothes, she saw a black object in the corner of the stall. She looked up and saw a phone with its camera angled over the edge. The victim got dressed, exited the stall, and tried to get someone to help her call police.
While doing that, Murdock emerged from the stall where the camera was angled over. The victim confronted Murdock and tried to get the phone from him. She also saw that Murdock was deleting pictures and saw that some of the pictures were of her. The victim told police that Murdock's wife approached her and asked to settle it peacefully without getting police involved.
Murdock was charged with unlawful photography. He was booked into jail on $1,000 bond but has since been released.
