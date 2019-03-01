NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say they arrested a man for 10 counts of statutory rape.
The arrest warrant for 29-year-old Erick Rojas states that he confessed to having sex with the victim at least 10 times between spring and summer of 2018.
The victim was only 13 years old at the time and is now 33 weeks pregnant, authorities say.
Police say that Rojas was aware of the victim's age before engaging in sexual activity with her.
Rojas is currently in Davidson County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.