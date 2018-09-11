NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself on Lower Broadway.
Timothy Mulligan, 59, was booked into jail around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.
According to the police report, Mulligan was on Broadway near 4th Avenue when he exposed his genitals and buttocks.
Mulligan is charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct. He is being held on $2,500 bond.
